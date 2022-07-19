Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 5

Combined Shape Caption Clay Crawford is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford Credit: Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford Credit: Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford Combined Shape Caption Clay Crawford is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford Credit: Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford Credit: Photo courtesy of Clay Crawford

Clay Crawford

Clay Crawford is always looking to invest not only in better ball players, but also in better men, Jennifer Crawford wrote in her nomination.

“He’s supportive and positive, and it’s rare that a player doesn’t request for the next season,” she wrote. “He loves the boys as his own and makes sure they’re learning the game of baseball and also the importance of good sportsmanship and accountability.

“As a full-time working father of two, Clay shows up seven days a week to coach his 8U All Stars team. He’s never too tired for ‘a few more pitches.’” she added. “He lifts our boys up each time he’s on the field with them, demonstrating good sportsmanship each time. Our boys are learning to be not only better ballplayers, but better men with coach Clay Crawford in charge.”

Garen Smith is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Garen Smith

Bethany Smith nominated Garen Smith because he “stepped up and coached a youth baseball team in the community.”

“He worked hard to show the kids the game of baseball, but also the respect and attitude that comes with it,” she wrote. “He was a mentor to the children and helped them grow. We love our coach and want to recognize him and his heart for baseball and children.”

Peggy Smith wrote that Garen Smith is an exemplary and passionate coach, “Coaching 6-year-olds takes patience, which he has proven, especially when practicing and instructing.” If a player strikes out, she added, “he comes to the plate, whispers a pep talk, and they walk back smiling. Teammates all high five!”

Russell Yeatman is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Russell Yeatman

Russell Yeatman is not only a coach, he’s also a great mentor and role model, according to Katlyn (no last name given), who nominated him.

Yeatman “has displayed so many great contributions to our baseball team. He makes sure each boy knows their true potential, and he loves seeing them grow into the game,” she wrote. “He’s been a coach to some of these boys since they were 5! Outside of the field, no matter where he is, if one of his players or parents see him they will smile and run up even if it’s just to say, ‘Hey coach!’ These kids mean everything to him, and this year he finally coached those boys to a championship season. I couldn’t think of someone more deserving than Russell to receive this great award.”

Previous Braves Baseball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Doug Spence

Week 2: Dustin Rutledge

Week 3: Vincent Altimari

Week 4: Daniel Griffin