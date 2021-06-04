Visit Georgia’s best camp site for a summer getaway

You may associate Pine Mountain with Callaway Resort & Gardens, but it’s home to a 5-star RV resort, too.

Pine Mountain RV Resort is an hour away from Atlanta and offers a “luxury experience,” Parade said. Touted as offering a true indoor-outdoor experience, features include a hot tub, pool, steam showers, a fitness room and a lounge. You can camp in a tent, rent a cabin, stay in a yurt or on RV sites.

“So many RV resorts have small sites — not this one. They are the perfect size so you are not seeing what your neighbor has inside their RV for dinner. They have a lot of drive-thrus. The one issue I have is that their store closes at about 4 — you want anything you have to go into town. The staff is nice and efficient. I would not hesitate to come back here at all!” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

The resort is accepting nightly and long-term reservations. It is also adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols.

Pine Mountain RV Resort

(706) 663-4329

pinemountain@rvcoutdoors.com

8804 Hamilton Rd, Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain