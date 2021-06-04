Visit Georgia’s best camp site for a summer getaway

Camping may be more popular than ever.
According to the 2021 North American Camping Report, 48 million U.S. households took at least one camping trip last year. That’s over 6 million more than in 2019. More people have become first-time campers within the last year, too. That’s likely attributed to people seeking socially distanced travel options.
Now that COVID-19 cases have decreased according to June 4 National Geographic data, people are still interested in camping. The camping report reported that 39% of campers say that the COVID-19 vaccine will allow them to camp more often in 2021.
Recently, Parade magazine gathered the best campsites nationwide. The publication spoke to GoRVing.com expert Jeff Crider, who shared his favorite campsites in every state.
“Many have planned activities, pools, interactive water features, waterslides, playgrounds and dog parks,” Crider said. “Others are located near major attractions, historic locations for the history buffs, have access to hiking trails, have beautiful views and plenty of fun for the whole family!”
You may associate Pine Mountain with Callaway Resort & Gardens, but it’s home to a 5-star RV resort, too.
Pine Mountain RV Resort is an hour away from Atlanta and offers a “luxury experience,” Parade said. Touted as offering a true indoor-outdoor experience, features include a hot tub, pool, steam showers, a fitness room and a lounge. You can camp in a tent, rent a cabin, stay in a yurt or on RV sites.
“So many RV resorts have small sites — not this one. They are the perfect size so you are not seeing what your neighbor has inside their RV for dinner. They have a lot of drive-thrus. The one issue I have is that their store closes at about 4 — you want anything you have to go into town. The staff is nice and efficient. I would not hesitate to come back here at all!” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.
The resort is accepting nightly and long-term reservations. It is also adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols.
(706) 663-4329
pinemountain@rvcoutdoors.com
8804 Hamilton Rd, Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain