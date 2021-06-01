Why Atlanta doesn’t rank high among best cities to raise a family

“Decades of research have shown us the importance of the environment on the developing child and the functioning (or disfunction) of the family unit. Considerations such as accessibility of health services, schools, transportation, cost of living, and pollution are just a few of the factors that impact daily life that families have to evaluate,” said Jes Fyall Cardenas, assistant professor in the Department of Early Childhood, Elementary, Middle Level, Literacy and Special Education in the Watson College of Education at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

To determine 2021′s best cities for families, financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.