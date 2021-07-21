Visit downtown Lawrenceville next month for free comic books

Comic book lovers can look forward to a day of free comics in downtown Lawrenceville.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, the area is partnering with Galactic Quest comic book store to celebrate popular comic book characters.
“WEAR YOUR FAVORITE COSTUME as you visit the shops around the Square to find FREE comic books from your favorite artists,” the Facebook event description said. Comics are split into gold and silver levels. Search for comics from Archie, Marvel and Dark Horse to name a few.
Guests can enjoy Artist Alley, the Chalk Art Contest and kid-friendly activities, including superhero yoga and a parade. A cosplay exhibition and trivia are also scheduled. Music will be playing while attendees enjoy meals from food vendors. Rounding out the day will be a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.”
Free Comic Book Day has been held since 2002. It’s a day where participating specialty shops around the globe give away comic books for anyone who visits. Traditionally, it’s held on the first Saturday of March each year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led this year’s event to be pushed to August.
“This event celebrates the independent comic book specialty shops, thousands of which exist in North America alone. Each one is unique in its community, with a style and personality all its own, and each one carries a full line of comics, graphic novels, toys and related products.
“While we hope every one of these shops will take part, each shop determines on its own whether or not to participate. You can check our shop locator for a comic shop near you,” the event website said.
FREE Comic Book Day
Noon - 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Downtown Lawrenceville: 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville
Free