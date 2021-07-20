Piedmont Park’s Promenade hosting first annual ART N the Park

Not just an art festival, ART N the Park will also include networking fun. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Explore Take your dog to happy hour and support Atlanta Humane Society

“All that is art will be a part of this event from live performances, visual artists, poets, fashion show, and of course food with loads of fun. Bring your chairs and the whole family for an ART Experience to remember,” the website said. A live auction will also occur.