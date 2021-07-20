Piedmont Park’s Promenade hosting first annual ART N the Park

A new art event is coming to Piedmont Park this weekend.
Not just an art festival, ART N the Park will also include networking fun. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
“All that is art will be a part of this event from live performances, visual artists, poets, fashion show, and of course food with loads of fun. Bring your chairs and the whole family for an ART Experience to remember,” the website said. A live auction will also occur.
Tickets are on sale starting at $50 for the premier package and the group package. The premier package includes preferred parking and a gift bag. The group package includes admission for four people.
Gospel performer Calandra Gantt will open the event. She’ll be joined by afternoon headliner Tony Tatum and gospel artist Daphney Hilton.
She Makes Moves Enterprises and Kulture Design Inc. are presenting the event. The former provides networking services to small businesses, helping entrepreneurs and musicians grow.
Tickets for Art n the Park went on sale in June. By July, the venue moved from Piedmont Park’s Dockside venue to The Promenade to accommodate more vendors and attendees.
Art n the Park
1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
The Promenade at Piedmont Park
Cost: $50-$150