Action-packed painting awaits in newly expanded Splatter Studio

Who says painting has to be stationary? Not the Splatter Studio. The contemporary painting spot at Ponce City Market recently expanded to a new space along the Beltline. So there’s more room for action-packed painting.
The Splatter Studio is inside the Plaza next to the Shed and the Eastside Trail. Natural light, expansive windows and high ceilings round out the nearly 2,500-square-foot space.
“Inspired by the action painting art movement of the 1950s and ’60s, the modern immersive experience is a creative space where everyone can explore their inner artist,” an email said. “The Splatter Studio supplies all of the protective gear so that guests can let loose with paintbrushes, paint guns or their own two hands and splatter paint on their provided canvas without worrying about the mess.”
Tickets are $55 per person for one-hour sessions. Attendees can book a reservation online at thesplatterstudio.com or by calling 404-487-3820. Weekend walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
As guests splatter paint, they can sip on PCM beverages. Everyone leaves with a take-home box to easily transport their wet paintings. You can stick to the standard 16x20 inch canvas or upgrade to a 24x30 inch canvas.
“We decided to try out the Splatter Studio for part of my best friend’s bachelorette trip and we were so impressed!” one Google reviewer wrote. “Not only was the experience super fun but the staff were all super friendly and helpful! Because we booked our session on a Saturday night, Ponce City happened to be extremely busy and it took me over 45 mins to find a place for us to park. By the time all of us made it to the studio we were about an hour late yet they still allowed us to have our full hour-long session and were super nice about the whole situation. Ang even tried to help me find parking over the phone. It was definitely an amazing experience and we all agreed we would love to go back one day!”
The Splatter Studio
By appointment, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday
Ponce City Market on the Beltline: 678 North Avenue Northeast, Atlanta
Cost: $55