Action-packed painting awaits in newly expanded Splatter Studio

The Splatter Studio is inside the Plaza next to the Shed and the Eastside Trail. Natural light, expansive windows and high ceilings round out the nearly 2,500-square-foot space.

Explore Walk among the dinosaurs Cobb Galleria Centre goes prehistoric

“Inspired by the action painting art movement of the 1950s and ’60s, the modern immersive experience is a creative space where everyone can explore their inner artist,” an email said. “The Splatter Studio supplies all of the protective gear so that guests can let loose with paintbrushes, paint guns or their own two hands and splatter paint on their provided canvas without worrying about the mess.”