VeloCity Atlanta 2021: Register now to support Grady’s front-line heroes

This year, you can choose to help strengthen the community and raise funds by participating in-person or virtually as a cyclist in five different cycling routes, or a runner or walker in a 5K or a 9-mile run/walk route. Participants will pay a registration fee and will be engaged in leading peer-to-peer fundraising for Grady.

“We’re calling our 5K our SuperHero 5K in honor of the thousands of health care heroes who have worked tirelessly at Grady this past year – it’s also a nod to some of the many films that have been shot on the property, such as ‘Black Panther,’” said Joselyn Butler Baker, president of Grady Health Foundation.

Riders, walkers and runners alike can register individually or as a team.

Cyclists can choose to join a 10-, 25-, 62-, 50- or 100-mile distance ride along the best courses Atlanta has to offer, or elect to do the same distances virtually. Registration rates range from $30 for a 10-mile ride to $125 for a $100-mile ride. The cost is the same no matter if your course is virtual or along fully-supported routes.

Meanwhile, walkers and runners can make their participation a family affair by including the children in the kids under 13 SuperHero 5K for $15. The standard SuperHero 5K is $30 and all other distances are the same cost walkers and runners as it is for cyclists.

After setting a fundraising goal, all participants can choose to lend even more support to Grady by kick-starting their fundraising and making a donation toward their goal.

Register online here.

Even if you don’t want to walk, run or ride, you can still give to Grady by donating to an individual participant, team or make a general donation.

Donations such as these make it possible for Grady to continue to have a profound impact on the community.

Carl Bouckaert, owner of Bouckaert Farm at Chattahoochee Hills is directly familiar with that impact.

“I know firsthand what a tremendous resource Grady is for our community,” he said. “Had I not been flown there several years ago after an accident, I would have lost my leg. We are honored to have this opportunity to support an institution that gave me my leg back, and that saves and changes the lives of hundreds of people each and every day.”