VeloCity Atlanta 2021: What’s new at this year’s Grady fundraiser

Rather than the route being hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the surrounding area, it will now be hosted at Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills. The picturesque 8,000-acre equestrian paradise is known for hosting not only horse-related events but festivals and film productions. In 2021, it will add a charity event to that list.

“This past year has shone a bright light on the role Grady plays — both as a medical leader and as a resource for care,” Suzanne Sitherwood, owner, Bouckaert Farm at Chattahoochee Hills, said in a statement. “We are very excited to be part of this event benefitting Grady because it is a great way to say thank you to the health care heroes who continue to fight a global pandemic and to support the continued success of an institution that plays a critical role in ensuring equity in our community.”

Joining the movement means you’ll also lend support to Grady in its efforts to not only fight the continuing pandemic but ensure that quality health care is available to all — no matter where anyone lives or their level of wealth. You’ll also be affirming Grady’s mission to promote wellness as you raise funds for the hospital.