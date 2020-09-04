VeloCity Atlanta 2020: Charity event goes virtual with some fun added features

“The great thing is that if someone wants to support Grady, you really can design it in your own way,” Baker said. “If doing a couple of miles every other day works for you, you can do that.”

Other changes this year include Zoom meetings that are being held with team captains, Zoom lunch and learns, virtual meet-ups and more. You can also use technology to share favorite running, walking or biking routes with other participants and compare your progress.

Baker said that some of these changes can still be incorporated in subsequent VeloCity events, even when things return to normal.

“We’ve gotten some great response so far, and we’re really excited about what these next couple of months will hold. We’re learning some great lessons,” she said.

In addition to the AJC, other sponsors include Delta Air Lines, The Home Depot Foundation and Hennessy Automobile Companies. Sponsors have paid for expenses, so money raised by participants goes directly to Grady, Baker said.

Registration for the event is available online.