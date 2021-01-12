Augusta National intends for limited spectators at Masters

Augusta National intends to limit attendance to the 2021 Masters provided it can be done safely, chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday. The 85th Masters is scheduled for April 8-11 and will be conducted with similar safety standards as those of last year’s tournament in November amid the coronavirus pandemic. With those protocols, the plan is for a limited number of spectators to be allowed on the grounds.
“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said in a statement. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”
The club would not specify how many spectators would be allowed on the grounds. About 1,000 people a day attended last year’s tournament, among members, friends and family and media.
It also was announced that Augusta National intends to conduct the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals as scheduled, both also with a small number of spectators. Both events were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Augusta National said it is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders of record, and refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.