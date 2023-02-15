Tom Holland to come back as Spider-Man

While Holland took a break from social media, he hasn’t taken a break as Spider-Man.
In February 2022, Holland was asked about another “Spider-Man” movie, he wasn’t sure about his future as the popular Marvel character.
“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment, they are conversations,” Holland said to Entertainment Weekly.
Marvel Studios released a roadmap for the Marvel Universe covering the next couple of years, and it is jam-packed with big realeases such as “Fantastic Four,” “Captain America: New World Order,” “Thunderbolts,” “Blade” and “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”
While there are many cinematic creations in the works, Spider-Man wasn’t on the list, making Marvel fans question: Is the MCU done with the web-slinger? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has tried to head off the rumors and suspicions, indicated that not only will Spider-Man be back, but Tom Holland will play Peter Parker.
“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”
Hollands last “Spider-Man” movie was in 2021′s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which raked in almost $2 billion worldwide.
While Feige didn’t give much detail as to how we will be seeing Spider-Man – whether it’s in another “Spider-Man” movie or a story line in a cross-over event like for “The Avengers” – Marvel fans will wait, ready to be amazed yet again.
