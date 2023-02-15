Tom Holland to come back as Spider-Man

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Explore Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in new animated series

Hollands last “Spider-Man” movie was in 2021′s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which raked in almost $2 billion worldwide.

While Feige didn’t give much detail as to how we will be seeing Spider-Man – whether it’s in another “Spider-Man” movie or a story line in a cross-over event like for “The Avengers” – Marvel fans will wait, ready to be amazed yet again.