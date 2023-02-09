Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in new animated series

The King of Rock ‘n’ is getting an animated makeover for a new Netflix series, “Agent Elvis,” and Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey will voice the singer.
“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” explained Priscilla Presley to Variety.
In the series, co-created by Presley and John Eddie, the singer is recruited to join a top-secret government program to battle dark forces that threaten America. The series is being written by Mike Arnold, who serves as a writer on the popular series “Archer.”
“My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before,” Priscilla Presley added.
“Agent Elvis” is set to premiere this March on Netflix.
