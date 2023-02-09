BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Southwest executives testify before U.S. Senate panel after holiday travel debacle
Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in new animated series

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The King of Rock ‘n’ is getting an animated makeover for a new Netflix series, “Agent Elvis,” and Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey will voice the singer.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” explained Priscilla Presley to Variety.

In the series, co-created by Presley and John Eddie, the singer is recruited to join a top-secret government program to battle dark forces that threaten America. The series is being written by Mike Arnold, who serves as a writer on the popular series “Archer.”

“My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before,” Priscilla Presley added.

“Agent Elvis” is set to premiere this March on Netflix.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

