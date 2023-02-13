BreakingNews
Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
Owen Wilson's 'Paint' transformation has fans seeing Bob Ross

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Wilson may look like the beloved painter, but he isn’t

Actor Owen Wilson morphs into a Bob Ross look-a-like for his latest role in the film “Paint.” But while he certainly looks like the beloved PBS icon, he’s actually playing a fictionalized version of Ross named Carl Nargle, a “local treasure” on Vermont television.

20 must-watch movies for Black History Month and beyond

“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams.” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, in an interview with Deadline.

While there are certainly similarities between Owen’s character and the real-life Bob Ross — including the low, soothing voice, the gentle encouragement while painting, and, of course, that iconic hairdo — “Paint” is not about the “The Joy of Painting” star.

In the movie, Nargle is a local painter whose fan base is predominately women. While at the height of his career, the network brings in a new painter to help “revitalize” the channel. Nargle then spirals as he faces the possibility of being replaced.

Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in new animated series

Joining Wilson will be Wendi McLendon-Covey from “The Goldberg’s,” Michael Watkins from “Casual,” Stephen Root of “Office Space” fame and “Flash” star Ciara Renee.

“‘Paint’ has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart,” said Bocco

“Paint” will coming to theaters in April.

About the Author

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

