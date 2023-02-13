Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint’ transformation has fans seeing Bob Ross

Actor Owen Wilson morphs into a Bob Ross look-a-like for his latest role in the film “Paint.” But while he certainly looks like the beloved PBS icon, he’s actually playing a fictionalized version of Ross named Carl Nargle, a “local treasure” on Vermont television.
“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams.” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, in an interview with Deadline.
While there are certainly similarities between Owen’s character and the real-life Bob Ross — including the low, soothing voice, the gentle encouragement while painting, and, of course, that iconic hairdo — “Paint” is not about the “The Joy of Painting” star.
In the movie, Nargle is a local painter whose fan base is predominately women. While at the height of his career, the network brings in a new painter to help “revitalize” the channel. Nargle then spirals as he faces the possibility of being replaced.
Joining Wilson will be Wendi McLendon-Covey from “The Goldberg’s,” Michael Watkins from “Casual,” Stephen Root of “Office Space” fame and “Flash” star Ciara Renee.
“‘Paint’ has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart,” said Bocco
“Paint” will coming to theaters in April.
