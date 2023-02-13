Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint’ transformation has fans seeing Bob Ross

“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams.” said Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, in an interview with Deadline.

While there are certainly similarities between Owen’s character and the real-life Bob Ross — including the low, soothing voice, the gentle encouragement while painting, and, of course, that iconic hairdo — “Paint” is not about the “The Joy of Painting” star.