Tinder introduces ‘Select,’ a $500 per month premium subscription

One of the most popular dating apps in the country is offering a pricey new premium membership. For $500 a month — or $6,000 annually — Tinder Select promises a five-point screening system for quality and engagement.

According to Zumper, 57% of the Atlanta population is single, and the city is the no. 1 destination for singles to move to, making it a prime market for apps that help singles find love.

This new version of Tinder is available only online at Tinder.com/Select; according to the website, the membership will include: