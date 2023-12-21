Tinder introduces ‘Select,’ a $500 per month premium subscription

One of the most popular dating apps in the country is offering a pricey new premium membership. For $500 a month — or $6,000 annually — Tinder Select promises a five-point screening system for quality and engagement.
According to Zumper, 57% of the Atlanta population is single, and the city is the no. 1 destination for singles to move to, making it a prime market for apps that help singles find love.
This new version of Tinder is available only online at Tinder.com/Select; according to the website, the membership will include:
- Direct Messages: Up to two times a week, you can send someone a message without having to match first.
- Skip The Line: People you like will see your profile unblurred in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Your profile also remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for 7 days.
- Special Status: Show off your membership with an exclusive SELECT badge. If you’re not interested in adding this badge to your profile, you can opt out in Settings.
- SELECT Mode: See and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles so you can enjoy more exceptional connections.
- VIP Experience: Membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users to ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.
- Early access: Be among the first to test new features.
In addition to shelling out $500 per month, would-be Tinder Select members’ profiles must meet certain requirements, including:
- Having five interests
- Having four pictures
- Having a bio of at least 15 characters
- Indicating a relationship goal
- Photo Verified
Those who are approved will receive a notification via email from Tinder with a SELECT unlock code. For more information on how to apply to Tinder Select, visit the website’s help section here.
About the Author