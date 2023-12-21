Tinder introduces ‘Select,’ a $500 per month premium subscription

Tinder Select has a five-point screening system for quality and engagement

Life
By
50 minutes ago

One of the most popular dating apps in the country is offering a pricey new premium membership. For $500 a month — or $6,000 annually — Tinder Select promises a five-point screening system for quality and engagement.

According to Zumper, 57% of the Atlanta population is single, and the city is the no. 1 destination for singles to move to, making it a prime market for apps that help singles find love.

ExploreLyft announces on-time holiday pick-up — or they’ll pay you

This new version of Tinder is available only online at Tinder.com/Select; according to the website, the membership will include:

  • Direct Messages: Up to two times a week, you can send someone a message without having to match first.
  • Skip The Line: People you like will see your profile unblurred in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription. Your profile also remains prioritized on their Likes You grid for 7 days.
  • Special Status: Show off your membership with an exclusive SELECT badge. If you’re not interested in adding this badge to your profile, you can opt out in Settings.
  • SELECT Mode: See and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles so you can enjoy more exceptional connections.
  • VIP Experience: Membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users to ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.
  • Early access: Be among the first to test new features.
ExploreMark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound includes a 5,000 sq. ft. underground shelter

In addition to shelling out $500 per month, would-be Tinder Select members’ profiles must meet certain requirements, including:

  • Having five interests
  • Having four pictures
  • Having a bio of at least 15 characters
  • Indicating a relationship goal
  • Photo Verified

Those who are approved will receive a notification via email from Tinder with a SELECT unlock code. For more information on how to apply to Tinder Select, visit the website’s help section here.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top