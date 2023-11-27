Lyft announces on-time holiday pick-up — or they’ll pay you

It looks like Lyft is getting into the competitive spirit this holiday season. The popular rideshare company has announced a new dedication to its customers: Your airport holiday ride will be on time, and, if not, you’ll get up to $100 back in credits.
As part of their on-time pickup promise, Lyft has created a series of features to help make holiday travel less stressful
“Every minute counts when you’re on the way to the airport,” said David Risher, Lyft CEO, in a press release. “We’re so confident that we can get you there on time that if we’re more than ten minutes late for your scheduled pickup, we’ll give you up to $100 in Lyft credits to make up for it – even if you take a taxi or an Ub*r.”
If you’re not picked up on time for a scheduled ride to the airport, you’ll automatically get a Lyft Cash credit:
- $20 Lyft Cash if your driver is more than 10 minutes late.
- $50 Lyft Cash automatically if you’re not matched with a driver 10 minutes after your scheduled pickup time.
“And if you need to use another service for your ride to the airport,” the announcement continued, “you’ll get up to $50 more Lyft Cash – up to $100 total – even if you take a taxi or an Ub*r. You only need to tap ‘Help’ in the Lyft app and submit the receipt.”
“Our goal is to make getting where you’re going easier and less stressful. Whether you’re getting the family to the airport or coming home from a late-night holiday party, Lyft is making life easier and stress-free,” said Lyft’s Jody Kelman.
Lyft allows customers to schedule rides up to 30 days in advance at a locked-in rate.
