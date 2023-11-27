Lyft announces on-time holiday pick-up — or they’ll pay you

It looks like Lyft is getting into the competitive spirit this holiday season. The popular rideshare company has announced a new dedication to its customers: Your airport holiday ride will be on time, and, if not, you’ll get up to $100 back in credits.

As part of their on-time pickup promise, Lyft has created a series of features to help make holiday travel less stressful

Explore 4 products to make holiday travel easier

“Every minute counts when you’re on the way to the airport,” said David Risher, Lyft CEO, in a press release. “We’re so confident that we can get you there on time that if we’re more than ten minutes late for your scheduled pickup, we’ll give you up to $100 in Lyft credits to make up for it – even if you take a taxi or an Ub*r.”