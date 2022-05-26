TikTok viral: Watch this backyard swimming pool transform into a full-blown aquarium

“Nah I feel bad for the fish,” “yk how much chlorine has seeped into the sides of the pool, that’s gonna kill the fish rip,” “all the chlorine from the old pool is almost impossible to completely remove. Those fish will be lucky to live,” read some of the TikTok posts top comments. It’s a fair point. The chemicals used to clean swimming pools, such as chlorine, are fatal to fish. Beyond that, salt water pools are not appropriate environments for fish, according to easyclearpool.com.

“‘Saltwater pool’ is a misleading name for this specific type of pool,” the company said on its website. “Rather than being filled with salt water, a saltwater pool is equipped with a specialized salt-chlorine generator that converts salt into chlorine within the water, which is then used as the cleaning agent for the pool.”