$1.8m Morningside house comes with plenty of Hollywood glamour

As you walk into the dining area, prepare to be pulled in by the natural flair of the interior design. Marvelously coiled wooden columns invite you into the living room, where a curated combination of wood and tiles decorates the floor with a lively, natural warmth. A towering fireplace — adorned with baroque crest — looks over the entertainment area with authority .

The nearby kitchen is a chef’s paradise, draped in spotless white granite and naturally lit by a trio of black bordered windows that peer into the home’s movie quality back yard. A luxuriously comfortable sitting area overlooks the yard, where Italian cypress trees cast shade over a clear, blue saltwater swimming pool where you’ll spend your summers.

“These Spanish Colonials are mostly found on Sherwood Road and this gem is one of everyone’s favorites.” Compass’ realty agent Kevin McGlynn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Many of the Mediterranean features of the home have been enhanced over the years with attention given to preservation with loving care. Indoor entertaining is easy as the vibe is open, classy, and comfortable, or enjoy the private and beautiful saltwater pool area bordered by palm trees. Framed by Italian Cypress trees that are magnificent on their own, 696 Sherwood is masterpiece!”

Listing by Kevin McGlynn, Compass Realty