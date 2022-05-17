$1.8m Morningside house comes with plenty of Hollywood glamour

Break out your checkbook, because your Morningside dream home just manifested. It’s a new contender for the best luxury home in Atlanta. Morningside knows it. Hollywood film crews know it. And now it’s on the market.
For $1.8 million, you’ll get three bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath across a staggering 4,433 square feet. A Spanish Colonial worth dreaming about, 696 Sherwood Road NE has also had some significant screen time over the years.
Having scored TV and film credits across multiple networks, including Netflix and Lifetime, this Mediterranean masterpiece has been featured in Cobra Kai, The Haunting of Hill House, The Banker and The Anna Nicole Smith Story. This marvel is dripping with Hollywood glamour from the moment you step through the front door.
Approaching the home through its delightfully manicured garden, you are met with a two-story white stucco tower — flanked by single floor extensions with black bordered windows. Once inside, you’ll marvel at the fireplace, eye-grabbing chandelier and beautiful hardwood flooring.
“Find yourself swooned by the authentic architectural features and modern amenities throughout this beautiful home,” The listing said. “Perched above one of the most desired streets Intown and positioned with walkability to everything, this home offers it all!”
As you walk into the dining area, prepare to be pulled in by the natural flair of the interior design. Marvelously coiled wooden columns invite you into the living room, where a curated combination of wood and tiles decorates the floor with a lively, natural warmth. A towering fireplace — adorned with baroque crest — looks over the entertainment area with authority .
The nearby kitchen is a chef’s paradise, draped in spotless white granite and naturally lit by a trio of black bordered windows that peer into the home’s movie quality back yard. A luxuriously comfortable sitting area overlooks the yard, where Italian cypress trees cast shade over a clear, blue saltwater swimming pool where you’ll spend your summers.
“These Spanish Colonials are mostly found on Sherwood Road and this gem is one of everyone’s favorites.” Compass’ realty agent Kevin McGlynn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Many of the Mediterranean features of the home have been enhanced over the years with attention given to preservation with loving care. Indoor entertaining is easy as the vibe is open, classy, and comfortable, or enjoy the private and beautiful saltwater pool area bordered by palm trees. Framed by Italian Cypress trees that are magnificent on their own, 696 Sherwood is masterpiece!”
Listing by Kevin McGlynn, Compass Realty
