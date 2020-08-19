You don’t have to wait until Halloween for a ghost tour

Lawrenceville is the oldest city in metro Atlanta. It was incorporated on December 15, 1821, exactly three years after the formation of Gwinnett County.

“With the growth and development of the metro area, much of historic downtown Lawrenceville was renovated at the turn of the century,” the tour website states. “These renovations awakened the sleeping ghosts, and sparked increased reports of paranormal activity.”

Each tour begins and ends at the Aurora Theatre, on Pike Street. Until October you can take a tour at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Come October, you can be spooked at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

Friday-Saturday tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children. Sunday-Thursday tickets will cost $12 for adults and $9 for children. You buy tickets online by clicking here.