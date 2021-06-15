Dog-safe beer launching at StillFire Brewing with inaugural event

You’ve probably heard of “beer for my horses,” but what about beer for my dog?
StillFire Brewing is launching its homemade dog-safe beer at their first annual Dog Days of Summer event.
The pet-friendly July 10 event will also feature the Four-Legged Foodie food truck, which serves up dog-safe foods. Pet vendors, pet adoptions, dog racing and other dog-related entertainment will also be onsite. No need to worry about the heat, either, as there will be abundant water stations for guests’ dogs to cool down.
Prizes and pet giveaways will occur throughout the day. Humans won’t be left out. There will be live music and food trucks during the event, too.
According to the pet news and information website Daily Paws, traditional beer isn’t good for dogs. Even a little bit of it — or any other alcohol — could cause alcohol poisoning.
Yet some distilleries have developed brews that are safe for canine consumption. Rover.com reported that these beers are created with meal additives and savory broths that become “liquid treats.”
StillFire may be new to the dog beer world, but they’re no stranger to human beers. Upon opening in 2019, it had 18 taps. They now have 22 beers on the taproom menu. According to one Yelp review, it’s a big variety.
“They have lots on tap for any beer drinker: Lagers, Pilsner, stouts, sour, ales, seltzer, IPAs, witbier. I did a flight with the blonde ale, orange diva, Suwanee devil, pb stout, scotch ale and their easy-drinking lager,” Kevin G. said. “Here’s what I suggest: Orange Diva was a big hit in my group, the Blonde Ale was a favorite and the Yule Shoot Your Ale Out (with the sugared rim) was the most unique. Most of my group bought 4 packs of the Orange Diva. The PB stout did have a PB taste to it, which I enjoyed.”
noon- 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
StillFire Brewing: 343 US-23, Suwanee
Free to attend