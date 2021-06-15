Dog-safe beer launching at StillFire Brewing with inaugural event

Yet some distilleries have developed brews that are safe for canine consumption. Rover.com reported that these beers are created with meal additives and savory broths that become “liquid treats.”

StillFire may be new to the dog beer world, but they’re no stranger to human beers. Upon opening in 2019, it had 18 taps. They now have 22 beers on the taproom menu. According to one Yelp review, it’s a big variety.

“They have lots on tap for any beer drinker: Lagers, Pilsner, stouts, sour, ales, seltzer, IPAs, witbier. I did a flight with the blonde ale, orange diva, Suwanee devil, pb stout, scotch ale and their easy-drinking lager,” Kevin G. said. “Here’s what I suggest: Orange Diva was a big hit in my group, the Blonde Ale was a favorite and the Yule Shoot Your Ale Out (with the sugared rim) was the most unique. Most of my group bought 4 packs of the Orange Diva. The PB stout did have a PB taste to it, which I enjoyed.”

Dog Days of Summer

noon- 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

StillFire Brewing: 343 US-23, Suwanee

Free to attend