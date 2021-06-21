Brew at the Zoo comes back with more chances to attend

Brew at the Zoo has returned to Zoo Atlanta.
Now spaced out in four events, they’ll feature a new monthly music lineup and local brews.
After kicking off May 27, Brew at the Zoo will be back on Friday, June 25. Reservations are still open for the 21 and up event.
“We went a little thirsty in 2020 -- but Brew at the Zoo is back, and we’re pretty hoppy to be here!” the Facebook event said. “Were back on draft with the Brew Atlanta has come to love for more than 12 years -- with a few changes on tap for 2021 only.”
This month’s music will come from Dial Up, Coyote Anyway and Jacob Deaton. Christopher Ruch, Dreggae and The Michelsen’s will perform July 23. The Titos, RTW and Amanda Belair will perform Aug. 27.
Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members. Purchase them at zooatlanta.com. Each event is limited capacity.
Sample beers from top breweries in metro Atlanta, including Charlie’s Choice: A Conservation Ale. It was crafted by SweetWater Brewery and Charlie, a member of Zoo Atlanta’s adult bachelor group of gorillas. Other participating breweries include Down Home Brewing Co., Monday Night Brewing and New Realm Brewing Company. Limited wines will be available.
Brew at the Zoo will include returning activities including free carousel and zoo train rides. View over 1,000 animals from around the world, including giant pandas and those at the new African Savanna. The habitat features elephants, giraffes, meerkats and zebras. There is also the southern white rhino and the chance to see the new warthog piglets.
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27
Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta
Cost: $60 for members, $65 for non-members