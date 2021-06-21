Brew at the Zoo comes back with more chances to attend

Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members. Purchase them at zooatlanta.com. Each event is limited capacity.

Sample beers from top breweries in metro Atlanta, including Charlie’s Choice: A Conservation Ale. It was crafted by SweetWater Brewery and Charlie, a member of Zoo Atlanta’s adult bachelor group of gorillas. Other participating breweries include Down Home Brewing Co., Monday Night Brewing and New Realm Brewing Company. Limited wines will be available.

Brew at the Zoo will include returning activities including free carousel and zoo train rides. View over 1,000 animals from around the world, including giant pandas and those at the new African Savanna. The habitat features elephants, giraffes, meerkats and zebras. There is also the southern white rhino and the chance to see the new warthog piglets.

Brew at the Zoo

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27

Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

