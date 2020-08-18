Zoo Atlanta’s yoga series returns with a side of conservation education

A monthly event at Zoo Atlanta combines yoga with conservation education. The hourlong yoga classes are held in the zoo’s African Savanna habitat and include an opportunity for attendees to talk with an educator about the animals.
When the weather permits, the classes are held at various locations throughout the habitat “to create unique opportunities for the experience,” according to the zoo. During the winter and inclement weather, the classes will be inside the Zambezi Elephant Center.
“Take time for yourself in this hour-long program with our certified yoga instructor. An educator will be available before and after the program to talk about the animals of the African Savanna and connect you further to our conservation work,” according to the zoo’s website. “We look forward to sharing the peace of nature with you as you unwind and recharge mid-week.”
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the zoo is adhering to additional safety precautions, including attendees being spaced 6 feet apart. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and to sign an online waiver in advance.
The classes are $15 to attend and open to participants 16 years and older. Check-in starts at the zoo’s main gate at 6 p.m. and classes begin at 6:30 p.m.
The next classes are scheduled for Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. More information about attending can be found here.