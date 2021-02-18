Tickets for annual TEDxAtlanta conference on sale now

This year won’t be the one where you’ll have to sit out of exploring new ideas and innovations at TEDxAtlanta.
The annual conference is going virtual in 2021 and a limited set of early bird tickets are on sale now.
Set to stream on April 16, the TEDxAtlanta mainstage event, “Begin at the Beginning,” will shine a light on ideas focused on the power of the human spirit and honor innovations from Georgians, according to a press release.
“Attendees have told us that discussing the talks with others and with the speakers made the experience richer than just watching the talks online. This year, we are excited about a virtual format that combines insightful talks with interactive moderated discussions,” veteran TEDxAtlanta licensee and entrepreneur Jacqui Chew said in a statement.
The virtual extravaganza will feature nine 6-to-12 minute talks in the signature TEDx style. Performances, visual treats and at least one surprise are promised in the event description. Plus, interactive portions called “Discovery Sessions” will be led by the speakers and TEDx community members.
Tickets for the annual event are on sale now and early bird tickets are available through March 1. The call for speakers recently closed and organizers are gearing up for final speaker readings on March 12.
TEDxAtlanta: “Begin at the Beginning”
Friday, April 16
Virtual
Cost: $35 for early bird tickets through March 1, $45 for regular tickets