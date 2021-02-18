Explore virtual art for free during Black History Month and beyond

Explore Black History Month Google Doodle honors activist Audre Lorde

The 12-foot photograph includes modern people dressed in 1700s period clothing, traditional African attire and contemporary fashion.

“It’s about time we reimagine our own constitutions,” Cox said. “This work aims to unleash the potential of the ordinary and bring it to a new realm of possibilities.”

Patterson also has artwork on display. “My 13 Presidents” is a wry series, in which the sole Black member of the Fluxus Art Movement uses humor to show the 13 U.S. presidents that served during his lifetime from 1936 to 2016. Beginning with Franklin D. Roosevelt and concluding with Barck Obama, the ironic artwork fuses astrology, symbology, nature and political policies.

Patterson died in June of the 2016 election year, so viewers can only wonder how these depictions would have evolved with the Donald Trump administration and the Joe Biden administration.