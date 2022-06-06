ajc logo
This summer’s top decor trends

5 popular interior design styles to try right now.Industrial.Minimalist.Rustic.Electic.Art deco

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Summer is almost here, which means there is not much time left to get your home season ready. If you need a quick guide to keep up with the year’s trends, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the top three decor trends for the summer of 2022:

All-natural looks

The natural look has been a dominant trend throughout the year. Following two years of being cooped up inside due to COVID-19, decorators have been bringing nature into the home.

Atlanta interior designer Rebecca Cartwright put this design to the test in her own home, The Naturally House.

“The Naturally House is personal,” she previously told the AJC. “It reflects me and my family. I have artifacts I have collected over the years that I love. I switch out the art and accessories as the spirit moves me. The vibe feels comfortable, calm, and welcoming, not ‘decorated.’ There are more grand and impressive spaces. This one has soul, and that feels good.”

If you want to do the same, consider adding more plants, natural colors and finished wood to your living spaces for that cozy, comfortable feel.

Make a statement

While many designers are doing more with less now a days, they are not necessarily going for minimalism. According to hommes.studio, doing more with less is about making a larger statement with your set pieces. Pick out furniture with brave shapes, like an eye-grabbing chandelier fixture.

Your set pieces should be few in number, but should speak volumes to the room’s personality.

Josh and Rachel Nelson’s five-bedroom Country Club of the South home does just that.

Atlanta firm WAKE + LOOM Design remodeled their 7,588 square-foot home to give it a new, modern look. The firm previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they had “lots of fun with lighting, wallpaper, and paint to give the home a bold personality.”

Soothing colors and soft curves

According to thezoereport.com, soothing colors and soft curves are in. The stress and uncertainty of the pandemic has caused many decorators to focus on finding ways to provide a calming environment in the home.

“That may sound a little ‘doom and gloomy,’ but fortunately, this summer’s biggest trends are anything but,” the website said. “These days, people want every part of their homes — from their pool space to their bedroom — to be relaxing, luxe, and completely unique, and the design movements reflect that.”

Jessica Davis’ midcentury Buckhead home puts this advice into practice. From the dinning room table chairs, to the warm blues and creamy whites, the house creates a sense of serenity.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

