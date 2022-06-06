This summer’s top decor trends

If you want to do the same, consider adding more plants, natural colors and finished wood to your living spaces for that cozy, comfortable feel.

Make a statement

While many designers are doing more with less now a days, they are not necessarily going for minimalism. According to hommes.studio, doing more with less is about making a larger statement with your set pieces. Pick out furniture with brave shapes, like an eye-grabbing chandelier fixture.

Your set pieces should be few in number, but should speak volumes to the room’s personality.

Josh and Rachel Nelson’s five-bedroom Country Club of the South home does just that.

Atlanta firm WAKE + LOOM Design remodeled their 7,588 square-foot home to give it a new, modern look. The firm previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they had “lots of fun with lighting, wallpaper, and paint to give the home a bold personality.”

Soothing colors and soft curves

According to thezoereport.com, soothing colors and soft curves are in. The stress and uncertainty of the pandemic has caused many decorators to focus on finding ways to provide a calming environment in the home.

“That may sound a little ‘doom and gloomy,’ but fortunately, this summer’s biggest trends are anything but,” the website said. “These days, people want every part of their homes — from their pool space to their bedroom — to be relaxing, luxe, and completely unique, and the design movements reflect that.”

Jessica Davis’ midcentury Buckhead home puts this advice into practice. From the dinning room table chairs, to the warm blues and creamy whites, the house creates a sense of serenity.