Each room in sprawling Country Club of the South home has its own personality

Taking that as enthusiasm, Josh checked out the house in December 2019, put down an offer, and it was quickly accepted. As this was happening, Rachel was at a spa in Dallas, away from her phone for five blissful hours. When she finally re-emerged, she learned that she was getting a new house.

The couple still charged ahead with the home — closing in February 2020 — but Rachel had reservations about the dated ‘80s design, complete with wood paneled walls and wainscotting. The couple eventually decided to completely gut the interiors, maintaining the layout of the rooms, but stripping everything down to redo elements like cupboards, counters, floors, lighting and the electrical.

Another challenge of remodeling this sprawling 7,588 square foot house was the sheer amount of space for redecorating. Figuring out how to fill the large and airy rooms with pieces that felt more true to the couple’s minimalist style called for reinforcements from Atlanta firm WAKE + LOOM Design.

Rounded details, from the arched Crate + Barrel bed frame to the Dims Home vanity and the Michelle Varian mirror over the bed, lend the main bedroom a sense of symmetry. The Kalon Studios bench in front of the bed, made of a solid Greenwood ash, is one that Josh Nelson jokes must be about 800 pounds: "It's the heaviest piece of furniture on the planet."

To modernize the home while staying true to its layout, the firm says it incorporated classic silhouettes and neutral textures to “build a layered classic shell” and then had “lots of fun with lighting, wallpaper, and paint to give the home a bold personality.”

Each of the rooms now has its own distinct character and mood, thanks to a curated selection of wallpaper, paint, and modern decor — like the vibrant jungle theme in the home gym. Or, the dining room and office that are blanketed in deep greens and blues to heighten the sense of drama and coziness.

Josh and Rachel Nelson call this their "jungle gym" because of the splashy wallpaper from Milton + King that interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart chose to fit a retro 80s vibe. Sorinex, a company which offers customized workout equipment, supplied the weights and benches that Josh selected in vibrant greens and blues to complement the walls.

All are balanced out with the couple’s pared-back approach to design. They got rid of any extraneous shelving and storage they didn’t need, and focused on keeping the spaces clean and clutter-free, letting their decor choices speak for themselves.

“I didn’t want everything to be identical, with the same colors and the same fixtures,” Josh says. “I like how every room fits together like chapters in a book.”

"When I walked in the first time, the foyer was pretty small and dingy," Rachel Nelson says, but a coat of Benjamin Moore Decorator's White and some contrasting accents (from the repainted rails to the A Plus Store Lamps) did wonders for creating a clean and inviting entryway. The original antique beveled glass entrance was also swapped out for these black double doors.

When family or friends stay over, younger visitors sleep in this serene bunk room, which Rachel Nelson wanted to be fun for younger ages, but not too juvenile. Understated Restoration Hardware Baby and Child bunk beds and a CB2 dresser lend the room a sense of calm. As a finishing touch, the playful Lulu and Georgia pillows mirror the muted Murals wallpaper.

Snapshot

Residents: Homeowners Josh and Rachel Nelson, their son Redmond, and their 2-year old Maltipoo, Sonny

Resident occupations: Josh Nelson works in management at Zoom

Location: Country Club of the South in John’s Creek

Square feet: 7,588

Bedrooms/baths: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths

Year built: 1986

Year bought: 2020

Favorite architectural elements: Screened-in back porch overlooking the golf course. Sun room’s windowed walls, double island looking through large window to the back yard, front porch overlooking neighborhood park

Type of renovations: Complete interior overhaul, new back porch, exterior paint and shutters

Cost of renovations: Around $600,000

Builder: Brett Winchester of Craftworks Construction

Contractors: Cabinetry in the bathrooms and kitchen by Elmer Van der Klei with Dutchman Furniture

Favorite room: Kitchen/sun room/breakfast nook area

Design consultants: Designers Gabriela Eisenhart and Holly Conlan of WAKE + LOOM Design, window treatment design by Jim Davis Designs, kitchen design by WAKE + LOOM DESIGN in collaboration with Robert Pittman

Resources: Furniture and decor from Crate + Barrel, Restoration Hardware, Anthropologie, Industry West, Four Hands, Lulu & Georgia, Anthropologie, and CB2 (some are trade pieces that are only available for purchase at WAKE + LOOM Design’s Atlanta showroom); hardware from Atlas and Moen; plumbing from Kohler and Moen; lighting from Shades of Light, Mod Creation Studio, Troy Lighting, and A Plus Store.

