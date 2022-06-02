Walmart and Gap partner for new kids’ furniture and decor line

“Gap Home Kids features well-made and elevated essentials from comfy and colorful bedding to curtains, rugs and room accents in an array of playful patterns and bright hues,” Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of the Walmart U.S. home division, said in a news release. “The entire line nods to Gap’s classic chambrays, stripes and washed denim while incorporating on-trend prints and colorways that we think kids will love.”

The product line hopes to strike a balance between styles children love and prices parents can approve of.