Walmart and Gap partner for new kids’ furniture and decor line

Walmart and Gap have partnered together to provide a new line of bedding, furniture, bath, decor and more — all designed for that special young one in your life. Gap Home Kids, which is only available on walmart.com, features more than 200 items across the interior design spectrum of products priced from $20 to $79.
“Gap Home Kids features well-made and elevated essentials from comfy and colorful bedding to curtains, rugs and room accents in an array of playful patterns and bright hues,” Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of the Walmart U.S. home division, said in a news release. “The entire line nods to Gap’s classic chambrays, stripes and washed denim while incorporating on-trend prints and colorways that we think kids will love.”
The product line hopes to strike a balance between styles children love and prices parents can approve of.
“Gap Home Kids is one more way we are democratizing style and helping customers create home spaces they love at the affordable prices they can count on at Walmart,” Soohoo said.
Highlights from the inaugural collection include cozy comforter and sheets sets with unique prints, organic cotton bath essentials and and stylish area rugs.
