This ‘rustic’ cabin in the North Georgia mountains sleeps 14

Social distancing takes on new meaning when you rent this cabin in the North Georgia mountains.
With four bedrooms, the 3,200-square-foot Kleinhaus sleeps 14, so you can take the entire family or meet up with friends.
But don’t let the term “cabin” fool you. This rental has all the modern amenities, including internet, televisions and air conditioning. Perched on four acres of mountain in Rabun County, Kleinhaus provides beautiful views from every angle.
“A lifelong dream, Kleinhaus has been planned and built to maximize the mountain experience,” owner Lisa Klein writes on the cabin’s Vrbo page.
“Once you enter through the front door, you’ll be amazed at the styling and attention to rustic detail,” Klein continues. “Our main floor features a gourmet kitchen and dining area with ample seating for large groups. The comfortable great room with stacked stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows surround you with beautiful long range views. Enjoy the screened in porch off the kitchen. In the summer you can curl up with a book and listen to the crickets, while the fall offers a roaring fire in the stacked stone fireplace and laughter with family and friends.”
Not only is the rental only about two hours from Atlanta and a few miles from Lake Burton, “the surrounding area offers plenty of activities like antiquing, the Georgia Wine Highway and it’s fabulous wineries, Georgia and South Carolina apple orchards, Osage Farmers Market, the Tiger Drive-In” and more.
But even if you just want to stay at the house, there is plenty to keep you occupied. In addition to television, there is a growing collection of books, a variety of family board games and a pool table.
The property has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Vrbo. You can check availability and rates at Vrbo.com.