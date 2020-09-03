This ‘rustic’ cabin in the North Georgia mountains sleeps 14

Not only is the rental only about two hours from Atlanta and a few miles from Lake Burton, “the surrounding area offers plenty of activities like antiquing, the Georgia Wine Highway and it’s fabulous wineries, Georgia and South Carolina apple orchards, Osage Farmers Market, the Tiger Drive-In” and more.

But even if you just want to stay at the house, there is plenty to keep you occupied. In addition to television, there is a growing collection of books, a variety of family board games and a pool table.

The property has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Vrbo. You can check availability and rates at Vrbo.com.