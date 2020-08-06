Drive-in theater near Atlanta has cute RV/campers you can rent

Explore You can go snorkeling in the North Georgia mountains

At Tiger Drive-In in Tiger, Georgia, you can rent a small camper so you don't have to drive back to Atlanta after the movie. Credit: Tiger Drive-In Credit: Tiger Drive-In

If you want to boogie oogie oogie before or after the movie, rent the Disco Daze camper, which has a deck for viewing movies, tie-dyed linens, a disco light, all-in-one kitchen appliance, record player/cassette/CD player with 70s CDs, a full-size bed, sink, lava lamp and handpainted picture of John Travolta on the wall dancing.

Major’s wife, Sherryl, “came to him in 2004 with the idea to reopen her family’s drive-in. Her father built the theater in 1954 and shut it down 30 years later, and her daughter wanted to bring it back to life,” the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reported in May.

In the middle of the field is the Tiger Drive-In Grill, which serves everything from a pickle to Black Angus burgers, so don’t worry if you don’t want to bring groceries with you.