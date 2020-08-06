Drive-in theater near Atlanta has cute RV/campers you can rent

Driving two hours to catch a movie at the drive-in sounds like a great date night until you have to drive home.
Tom Major, owner of Tiger Drive-In has a solution for your dilemma. Major has three adorable campers at his theater you can rent through Airbnb.
Each camper sleeps two people and rents for $80-$90 a night. Each has Wi-Fi, a kitchen, air conditioning and other essentials. Bathrooms and shower aren’t in the campers, however, but right next door. Rental includes two tickets to whichever movie is showing that night.
The yellow and white restored vintage Tweety Bird camper has an XL twin bed, linens, a dining area, and both a shower and bathroom within a few steps. It’s also pet friendly. The dinette converts to a sleeping space for a child.
The Flamingle camper is decorated with pink flamingos, and includes golf equipment for chipping net, a frisbee, a football and a corn hole game. The sofa bed accommodates two people.
Credit: Tiger Drive-In
If you want to boogie oogie oogie before or after the movie, rent the Disco Daze camper, which has a deck for viewing movies, tie-dyed linens, a disco light, all-in-one kitchen appliance, record player/cassette/CD player with 70s CDs, a full-size bed, sink, lava lamp and handpainted picture of John Travolta on the wall dancing.
Major’s wife, Sherryl, “came to him in 2004 with the idea to reopen her family’s drive-in. Her father built the theater in 1954 and shut it down 30 years later, and her daughter wanted to bring it back to life,” the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reported in May.
In the middle of the field is the Tiger Drive-In Grill, which serves everything from a pickle to Black Angus burgers, so don’t worry if you don’t want to bring groceries with you.