This is the best Georgia city to live in, according to 24/7 Wall St.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Those wanting to stay in Georgia but hoping to move to a new town are in luck.

24/7 Wall St. has determined the best cities in every state to live in.

“24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 25 measures in four main categories — economy, affordability, quality of life, and community — using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and other sources to identify the best city to live in each state,” it said. “We considered all boroughs, census-designated places, cities, towns, and villages with at least 8,000 residents.”

According to the site’s metrics, Georgia’s top town to live in is Sandy Springs.

The city’s website says you can experience “the best of the modern South” in Sandy Springs. The 107,072-population town has a higher-than-usual concentration of restaurants, hotels, fitness centers, movie theaters and theater companies. This is due to the proximity to Atlanta — it’s just minutes from downtown.

The close proximity to Atlanta means residents have access to a big job market. In the past five years, only 3% of the local labor force have been unemployed. That’s nearly half the 5.7% Georgia jobless rate. Several Fortune 500 and Fortune 1,000 companies are headquartered in Sandy Springs, including UPS and Newell Brands.

Over 950 acres of parks and natural spaces surround the city. That means that 95% of residents have easy access to public places compared to 76% of Georgians overall. Residents enjoy the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which offers miles of river to float, kayak, canoe and fish. It also provides ample hiking trails. Choose from 16 parks to play in or enjoy nature.

