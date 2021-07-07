Parade says two Georgia water parks are among the 101 best in the U.S.

Visit Statesboro’s Mill Creek Regional Park to splash in Splash in the Boro Waterpark. It’s open seven days a week. Attractions include the new wave pool, flow rider, lily river, tot slide and lazy river. Season passes are $70 per person or $17 per day. Onsite ticket purchases are by height, not age. All online tickets are $17.

“It was fun and affordable for the amenities that they provide,” one Facebook review said. “The two large slides are great but a long line is to be expected. All ages can enjoy the park no matter what level you swim. Lifeguards are amazing and well trained, I saw one young man go into action very quickly when he noticed a hazard no one else around even noticed. The food prices are also great.”

Northeast of Atlanta is Helen, where you’ll find Helen Tubing & Waterpark. It’s open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Guests can enjoy the water park seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, tubing is offered seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A waiver is required and, yes, you will get wet. Water park tickets are by height and start at $19.99 for weekday attendance. Tubing tickets begin at $12 for individuals.

“We went on a weekday morning. Not too crowded. Great experience! So much fun. River is rocky and fast-moving but we had no trouble. I wouldn’t recommend for children under 5. Wear water shoes,” a visitor wrote on Tripadvisor.