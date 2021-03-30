This is the best artisan item you can order from Georgia

Dope Coffee Company is woman-owned, Black-owned and veteran-owned. The brand offers same-day shipping and is meant to show that “premium coffee and Black culture go hand in hand,” according to the about page.

“Coffee has a stigma that surrounds it. The focus is put on fancy origins, roasts, and blends — that pretentiousness lends itself to stereotypes about the people who drink it. But that’s not how we roll,” it continued. “We create special products inspired by Black culture for the culture but everyone is invited to the party.”

Options include roasts from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Guatemala. But the company doesn’t only sell coffee.

“Each one of our coffees has been selected and roasted with you in mind, we understand how you like your coffee and we will give you our best in every roast,” the website states.

Dope Coffee also offers java-infused skin and body products such as face and body scrub, exfoliating soap, beard and scalp oil and a coffee-scented candle for the ideal self-care day.