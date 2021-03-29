Here’s how you can get ramen delivered to your door for free

Just because the weather is warming up doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a hot bowl of ramen.
The comforting meal is offered at several restaurants in metro Atlanta, but one, in particular, is offering to get it to your door with $0 delivery.
From March 29 through April 4, JINYA Ramen Bar is offering free delivery for National Ramen Noodle Day. Customers can order the meal through DoorDash or on the Japanese ramen restaurant’s website.
“We are proud of our authentic Japanese roots and are excited to share our cuisine in honor of National Ramen Noodle Day,” JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi said in a press release. “At JINYA, our ramen noodles and broths take center stage. So, we’ve partnered with DoorDash to give our guests a convenient and affordable way to celebrate by enjoying our rich and balanced bowls.”
There are three locations of the chain in and around Atlanta: Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Buckhead. There’s also a location in Athens.
Customers can get $0 delivery once they place an order of $20 or more. The offer is only valid at JINYA Ramen Bar locations that are on DoorDash, making Georgians within a delivery radius to any of the state’s JINYA restaurants eligible to use the promotion.
JINYA’s ramen dishes are slow-cooked and made from broths simmered for 20 hours. Customers can eat ramen with a thick, rich broth balanced with flavorful noodles and topped with authentic options including pork chashu, a poached egg and fresh garlic.
The eatery is adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines and has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes. It also encourages guests to continue to order online and pick up take-out. JINYA, which creates its dishes in adherence to the Japanese practice of continuous movement, kaizen, has 39 locations and multiple new ones coming down the line.