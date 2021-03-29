Here’s how you can get ramen delivered to your door for free

Customers can get $0 delivery once they place an order of $20 or more. The offer is only valid at JINYA Ramen Bar locations that are on DoorDash, making Georgians within a delivery radius to any of the state’s JINYA restaurants eligible to use the promotion.

JINYA’s ramen dishes are slow-cooked and made from broths simmered for 20 hours. Customers can eat ramen with a thick, rich broth balanced with flavorful noodles and topped with authentic options including pork chashu, a poached egg and fresh garlic.

The eatery is adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines and has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes. It also encourages guests to continue to order online and pick up take-out. JINYA, which creates its dishes in adherence to the Japanese practice of continuous movement, kaizen, has 39 locations and multiple new ones coming down the line.