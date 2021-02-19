X

Hungry for delivery? Here’s the best spot to get it in Georgia

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
LoveFood.com ranked the best restaurants to buy food for a night in

While some restaurants have opened up for socially distant and/or outdoor dining, not everyone may want to go out to eat.

Yes, we may be well past the time in the pandemic where cooking was fun. Now we would prefer to have someone else whip up our next meal instead — even better if it can be delivered to our doorstep.

LoveFood.com recently compiled a list of the best spots to order takeout around the nation.

“Here’s a list of our favorite restaurants that deliver in every state, including casual noodle bars and high-end steakhouses, so you can eat your most-loved meals from the comfort of your living room. Be sure to check individual restaurant websites for the latest opening hours and offerings,” the website said.

The types of restaurant food you can have sent to your home vary. In Fairbanks, Alaska, you can have uniquely topped pizzas delivered while you can treat yourself to sushi in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Georgia’s best delivery spot, however, focuses on seafood served in perhaps the best way: fried or boiled.

Bon Ton Atlanta fuses Louisiana and Vietnam cuisine into something that can only be described as tasty.

“This quirky brunch and lunch restaurant is a local favorite for po’boys, boiled and fried seafood and cocktails, and since the pandemic, it has moved to takeout and delivery only via Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash,” LoveFood.com noted. “You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. From the fried catfish and shrimp burger to the seafood and sausage gumbo, it’s all well-seasoned and excellent.”

