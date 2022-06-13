This company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into your home

The Pest Informer wants to put 100 cockroaches into your home. Seriously.
The company will fill your house with the pests in order to study the effectiveness of a pest control technique. But is going an entire month with these creepy crawlies in your home worth $2,000? For those willing to take the offer, the window of opportunity is closing fast.
The company is only seeking five to seven household owners to participate in the study. While the offer is open to any home owner within the U.S., there are a number of rules.
If you do not own your home, you must have written consent from the home’s owner. You must be at least 21 years old to qualify. You must not use any additional cockroach treatments during the study. You must give the company permission to film, as well as utilize their cockroach treatment.
The 30-day study will utilize family- and pet-safe treatment. If the treatment fails to get rid of the cockroaches, The Pest Informer will use traditional treatment methods to get rid of the bugs at no charge.
Interested homeowners can apply here.
