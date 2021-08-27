Atlanta ranks second worst city for roach infestations, data show

It’s should come as no surprise for Atlanta-area residents.

Walt Cline, owner of Pro Pest Products in Suwanee, told WSB-TV that it’s typical to see roaches at this time of year.

“Toward the end of the summer and into fall, that’s when the populations explode,” he said.

According to Terminex, you can eliminate roaches by using a flashlight to track down popular hiding spots. They include under the sink, behind the refrigerator and bathroom cabinets. You can use caulk to close gaps and prevent deeper infestations. Gel baits can also effectively decrease a roach population. Cleaning can remove the food and water that roaches need.