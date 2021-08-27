ajc logo
Atlanta ranks second worst city for roach infestations, data show

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A new report may explain why you’ve seen lots of roaches around.

Apartment Guide analyzed data from the American Housing Survey to determine where the country’s 15 most populous metro areas ranked for rodent and roach sightings.

Data show Southern states are more likely to encounter the pests than anywhere else in the country.

“In the South, the average percentage of roach sightings is 24.97%. This is significantly higher than the national average of 11.3%,” Apartment Guide said.

Atlanta is the No. 2 city with the most roach infestations at 29.35%. It’s topped by Houston, Texas, with 35.24% and Miami was third with 26.03%.

It’s should come as no surprise for Atlanta-area residents.

Walt Cline, owner of Pro Pest Products in Suwanee, told WSB-TV that it’s typical to see roaches at this time of year.

“Toward the end of the summer and into fall, that’s when the populations explode,” he said.

According to Terminex, you can eliminate roaches by using a flashlight to track down popular hiding spots. They include under the sink, behind the refrigerator and bathroom cabinets. You can use caulk to close gaps and prevent deeper infestations. Gel baits can also effectively decrease a roach population. Cleaning can remove the food and water that roaches need.

