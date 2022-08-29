Combined Shape Caption

Things that happen to your hair, as you grow older.As we get older, our hair goes through a number of changes.One change is the loss of melanin, the molecule responsible for the color in hair.How quickly a person's hair loses color has to do with genetics and the extent to which hairline recedes.Most people's hair also goes through "telogen," the phase in whichhair growth slows significantly. .In addition, hair follicles undergo changes that can result in thinner hair, also known as "miniaturization.".Both men and women also experience a decrease in sebum production, which is what makes hair shiny