These Georgia trees, weeds and grasses wreak havoc on allergies

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Flowers are blooming, and that means it’s allergy season

While there’s plenty to like about spring — longer days, warmer temperatures — the return of allergy season can make this time of year a headache for many.

Pollen from various plants can cause watery eyes, itchiness, runny and stuffy noses, scratchy throats and more. Understanding the source of your allergies is the first step towards preventing and treating symptoms.

Here are the most common trees, weeds, and grasses that trigger allergies:

  • Trees: Hickory Oak, Walnut, Maple, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Bitter-Nut Hickory, Chinese Privet, Red Mulberry, White and Green Ash
  • Weeds: Annual Ragweed, Great Ragweed, Spiny Amaranth
  • Grasses: Bermuda Grass, Clustered Fescue, Large Sweet Vernal Grass, Nodding Fescue, Perennial Rye Grass, Spreading Bent

Tackling allergy symptoms

Outdoor allergies can be frustrating, but that’s no reason to surrender and stay inside till fall comes. it’s not something you have to be defeated by. Tips for fighting back include:

  • Know what triggers your allergies.
  • Pay attention to daily pollen levels, and plan your outdoor activities accordingly.
  • Shower and change clothes when you return home from outdoor activities.
  • Take an over-the-counter medicine, or — if your symptoms are regular and persistent — talk to your doctor about a prescription solution.
You should also understand that pollen-based allergic reactions can trigger additional allergic reactions, to certain foods, for example.

“This cross-reactivity happens because of similarities in the pollen and proteins, but all you really need to know is that if your mouth or face begin to itch or swell during tree pollen season, you might have oral allergy syndrome (OAS),” explained the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. “Typical foods causing these reactions include apples and nuts.”

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

The Jolt: Kemp's first veto could signal other fights ahead
