4 ways your house might be making you sick

“When mold grows on a porous material like wood or drywall, it spreads its root deep into the material to reach more nutrients,” explains Eco Flood & Mold Remediation. “So when you apply bleach to such a surface, you are merely changing the mold’s color on the surface.”

If mold is present on those surfaces, it’s best to seek professional help.

Dust

Dust is annoying, of course, but it can also be a source of exposure to toxic substances. Researchers from George Washington University found potentially toxic chemicals in about 90 percent of the dust samples they examined.

There are no secret tricks to getting rid of dust, though some basic home maintenance can help.

Carpet contaminants

A nice carpet or rug can make a room feel more inviting and cozy, but it can also provide a home to all sorts of dust, pet dander, mold, pesticides and more.

“These pollutants may become airborne during renovations, vacuuming or even walking on the carpet,” warns Lung.org.

Consider vacuuming more often — up to three times a week if you’re able — or deep cleaning wall-to-wall carpets every three to six months to help keep a clean environment. Taking off your shoes inside can help prevent spreading outside pollutants inside.

Air fresheners

While walking into a room with a fresh scent can help brighten your mood, many types of air fresheners, incense and oil infusers can do more harm than good by introducing volatile organic compounds to the air in your home, which can have effects on health.

According to a University of Massachusetts Amherst study, “These effects may include migraine headaches, asthma attacks, breathing and respiratory difficulties, dermatitis, and neurological problems particularly for sensitive individuals.”