X
Dark Mode Toggle

4 ways your house might be making you sick

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

It’s common enough to get the sniffles during the winter months. But it’s possible that your own home is the source of your sickness, not the flu.

To start, there are plenty of toxic chemicals hiding in plain site in various areas of your house. According to ays Beyond Toxics, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a toxin-free environment, there are around 150 toxic chemicals found in typical homes in the U.S. — not to mention the dust and dirt that can trigger allergies and other respiratory issues.

Here are five ways your home could be making you sick:

Mold

Everyone knows that mold in your home can be serious business. In addition to the damage it can cause to your house, exposure to mold can lead to a stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes.

Unfortunately, most people’s go-to response to mold — applying beach to the contaminated surface — isn’t always effective. While bleach is great for cleaning non-porous surfaces like sinks and tubs, it’s no help at all on other common surfaces.

“When mold grows on a porous material like wood or drywall, it spreads its root deep into the material to reach more nutrients,” explains Eco Flood & Mold Remediation. “So when you apply bleach to such a surface, you are merely changing the mold’s color on the surface.”

If mold is present on those surfaces, it’s best to seek professional help.

Dust

Dust is annoying, of course, but it can also be a source of exposure to toxic substances. Researchers from George Washington University found potentially toxic chemicals in about 90 percent of the dust samples they examined.

There are no secret tricks to getting rid of dust, though some basic home maintenance can help.

ExploreHow better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

Carpet contaminants

A nice carpet or rug can make a room feel more inviting and cozy, but it can also provide a home to all sorts of dust, pet dander, mold, pesticides and more.

“These pollutants may become airborne during renovations, vacuuming or even walking on the carpet,” warns Lung.org.

Consider vacuuming more often — up to three times a week if you’re able — or deep cleaning wall-to-wall carpets every three to six months to help keep a clean environment. Taking off your shoes inside can help prevent spreading outside pollutants inside.

Air fresheners

While walking into a room with a fresh scent can help brighten your mood, many types of air fresheners, incense and oil infusers can do more harm than good by introducing volatile organic compounds to the air in your home, which can have effects on health.

According to a University of Massachusetts Amherst study, “These effects may include migraine headaches, asthma attacks, breathing and respiratory difficulties, dermatitis, and neurological problems particularly for sensitive individuals.”

ExploreProfessionals debunk TikTok ‘potato sock’ trend

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others5h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
12h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Driver dead, 3 injured after car crashes into Gwinnett home, police say
31m ago
The Latest
Where can I find it: wool rugs appraiser, Bible repair, Calasparra rice
If you drink Celsius, you might be eligible for a $250 payout
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Abel
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
1h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
1h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top