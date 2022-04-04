It’s time to take spring cleaning to social media

Update what and who you follow

Follow accounts with beautiful scenic views, positive affirmations, organization accounts, something inspiring to get you thinking positive and creative instead of self-tailored thoughts.

When following a feel good account, you’re likely to increase happy hormones and allow your body to have a happy moment or positive meltdown. There are plenty of great accounts to add to your follow list to help uplift and boast your mood.

#NoFilter

Snapchat Dysmorphia is when a filter changes your entire appearance making you look “digitally perfect.” Your blemishes are gone, nose is smaller, skin brighter and face rounded off, and this trend is taking over. 55 percent of fascial plastic surgeons said patients have requested cosmetic procedure to look better on social media, an increase of 13 perfect from 2016 according to data from American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Even Khloe Kardashian, who recently took to social media to express her hurt over an image that was posted of her without her permission, struggles to have a certain image of herself maintained online. Taking off the filter and truly seeing yourself for the beauty that’s captured through the lens will help reassure you-that you never needed a filter to begin with.

Keep certain things private

Self doubt, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety can be caused by oversharing. A term called FOMO - fear of missing out - also leads to extreme dissatisfaction when we aren’t included in certain activities. Studies show that when some don’t receive the appropriate amount of likes and comments on a post it can lead them to believe they are unlinked by their peers.

Spring cleaning our homes is great, healthy and helps us feel better. Taking that same mindset to social media can help us cleanse mentally and emotionally.