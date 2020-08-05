These Atlanta sandwiches are perfect for a picnic, according to Thrillist

During the coronavirus pandemic, the safer way to go out to eat means eating outside.
It’s time to have a picnic, so pack your basket with some of these Atlanta sandwiches recommended by Thrillist.
Prosciutto baguette from Star Provisions: Prosciutto on a baguette with butter and parmesan sounds basic, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t delicious. All sandwiches are served with chips and pickles. Star Provisions is open for breakfast curbside pickup 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with lunch pickup available 11 a.m.–4 p.m. For the full online menu, click here.
Norteña torta from Tortas Locas: Breaded steak, Chihuahua cheeses and fresh white cheese make this a sandwich to savor. Tortas Locas has nine locations open for takeout during the pandemic. Call your closest one to place an order.
Cuban from Buena Gente: Roast mojo pork, bolo ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard are pressed in Cuban bread. Owned by Manny Rodriguez and Stacie Antich, the popular mobile Cuban bakery and sandwich shop is putting down roots in Decatur.
Big Texas Brisket from Heirloom Market: The sandwich features miso-injected brisket topped with Southern coleslaw and an onion ring. Heirloom “Market BBQ is operating as take-out only and our service area and patio are closed to the public,” its website states. “We are accepting online orders for on-lot pick up.” Heirloom Market is open 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Italian Grinder from Fred’s Meat & Bread: “This baby is loaded with all the trappings — salami, mortadella, pork, provolone, tomato, iceberg, cherry peppers, garlic aioli, oil and vinegar — and it’s executed so well on house-baked bread,” Thrillist wrote. If the Grinder isn’t to your taste, Fred’s has 19 sandwiches on its menu from which to choose. Fred’s is open for carryout 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:45 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chickpea and sunflower seed from Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop: For those who don’t eat meat, Garnet Gal’s puts chickpeas, sunflower seeds, vegan mayo, dijon mustard, red onion and dill on house-made focaccia. Lunch sandwiches are served with sweet potato or barbecue chips, soup of the day, or a side salad. Orders are taken in person for carryout only, 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
Just Veggin’ from LottaFrutta: Another vegetarian option has havarti, cucumbers, tomato, avocado and sprouts and is pressed like a panini. LottaFrutta is open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Orders can be placed online here.