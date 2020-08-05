These Atlanta sandwiches are perfect for a picnic, according to Thrillist

Big Texas Brisket from Heirloom Market: The sandwich features miso-injected brisket topped with Southern coleslaw and an onion ring. Heirloom “Market BBQ is operating as take-out only and our service area and patio are closed to the public,” its website states. “We are accepting online orders for on-lot pick up.” Heirloom Market is open 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Italian Grinder from Fred’s Meat & Bread: “This baby is loaded with all the trappings — salami, mortadella, pork, provolone, tomato, iceberg, cherry peppers, garlic aioli, oil and vinegar — and it’s executed so well on house-baked bread,” Thrillist wrote. If the Grinder isn’t to your taste, Fred’s has 19 sandwiches on its menu from which to choose. Fred’s is open for carryout 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:45 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Chickpea and sunflower seed from Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop: For those who don’t eat meat, Garnet Gal’s puts chickpeas, sunflower seeds, vegan mayo, dijon mustard, red onion and dill on house-made focaccia. Lunch sandwiches are served with sweet potato or barbecue chips, soup of the day, or a side salad. Orders are taken in person for carryout only, 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.

Just Veggin’ from LottaFrutta: Another vegetarian option has havarti, cucumbers, tomato, avocado and sprouts and is pressed like a panini. LottaFrutta is open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Orders can be placed online here.

