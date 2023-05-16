Nurses: What do you do when friends and family ask for medical advice?

“Another unpleasant side effect of trying to help was the pushback I received,” she said. “The level of questioning I got in response to my advice was almost insulting at times. In my head, I told these callers, ‘If you trusted me enough to call me with your ailment, why aren’t you trusting my opinion?’ ‘If Dr. Google says otherwise and you already researched this, don’t ask me.’ ‘If you generally want my opinion, I am happy to give it, but please, I can’t stress it enough, do not rebut me with the latest entry on Wikipedia.’ Of course, I never I actually said any of this.”

In the end, Moore sought professional help.

“Things came to a head when I was surrounded by a lot of severe illness in my family,” she said. “Naturally one to externalize my stress, I began to notice various physical symptoms and poor sleep setting in. I knew I didn’t need to see my primary care provider, but I wanted to address my stress level. So, taking advantage of my employer benefits, I consulted with a naturopath, who recognized my infirmities as anxiety over giving my family and friends the wrong medical advice. I love my family, and I certainly love helping. However, the thought of providing misleading advice was almost crippling. I found myself thinking and rethinking the most simple of complaints.”

What to do when family and friends ask for medical advice

Whether it’s the fear of legal whiplash or the stress of feeling responsible for your friends and family, offering medical advice while off the clock can cause a whirlwind of emotions and anxieties. To grapple with the ethical, legal and practical considerations of giving medical advice, University Professor of the State University of New York and Professor of Bioethics and Humanities and Professor of Medicine at Upstate Medical University Gregory Eastwood, MD, shared a number of recommendations in a paper published by the Society of General Internal Medicine.