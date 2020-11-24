These are the Black Friday deals you can get from Kohl’s right now

Glimpse below to see what deals Kohl’s has to offer and read here for the retailer’s safety measures if you’re planning to shop in-store.

Black Friday Week Deals (Nov. 22-27)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch - $129.99

Upgrade your smartwatch or purchase your first one with the new Versa 2 from Fitbit, which has Amazon Alexa built-in. It also has Spotify controls, makes secure purchases and tracks your heart rate 24/7.

Tek Gear Ultrasoft Fleeces for men, women and children - $8.49 with 15% off coupon

Choose from a variety of fleece crewnecks, pants and hoodies for the whole family and remain cozy while being active in the new year.

Beauty and fragrance - 20% off

Give the gift of your favorite perfume or cologne this season by taking 20% off fragrances by Ariana Grande and Ralph Lauren among many others.

Super Deals (Nov. 26-27)

RayBan and Oakley sunglasses - 30% off

Men’s and women’s RayBan and Oakley sunglasses are offered at 30% off so that means you and your friends can start the holidays in style and do it for a discount.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - $199.99

Control the thermostat from your phone and know that you won’t have to continue to adjust it throughout the day. The auto-schedule feature self programs after learning the temperatures you like.

ScentWorx Candles - $8

Fill your home with the fragrances of the season by purchasing 14.5-ounce candles by ScentWorx. From holiday cheer to gingerbread spice, there’s no shortage of varieties to choose from.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.