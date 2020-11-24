These are the Black Friday deals you can get from Kohl’s right now

Like other retailers this year, Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but customers don’t have to wait until Friday to take advantage of Black Friday deals.
This year, the department store chain kicked off its deals for the day that traditionally kicks off U.S. Christmas sales on Nov. 6, but there are still deals to be had this week.
“This holiday season is like no other and with holiday shopping starting even earlier, we’re excited to give customers great opportunities all month long to find the perfect gifts for everyone in their life at an incredible value they can only find at Kohl’s,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer in a press release.
“To make it easier and fun to shop Kohl’s and understand the value we deliver, we’re simplifying our offers and doubling down on value — including offering a tremendous amount of Kohl’s Cash and introducing customers to our new Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program. Combined with our great customer experience and seamless conveniences, Kohl’s is the best place to shop this holiday season.”
Black Friday week deals are available on Kohls.com and locally in-store all week while supplies last. Then, on Thursday and Friday, customers can shop super deals, which begin in-store at 5 a.m., Nov. 27, but customers should check their local stores to confirm hours. Shoppers can also take an extra 15% off their items by using the promo code “THANKS” in-store and online, but exclusions apply.
Glimpse below to see what deals Kohl’s has to offer and read here for the retailer’s safety measures if you’re planning to shop in-store.
Black Friday Week Deals (Nov. 22-27)
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch - $129.99
Upgrade your smartwatch or purchase your first one with the new Versa 2 from Fitbit, which has Amazon Alexa built-in. It also has Spotify controls, makes secure purchases and tracks your heart rate 24/7.
Tek Gear Ultrasoft Fleeces for men, women and children - $8.49 with 15% off coupon
Choose from a variety of fleece crewnecks, pants and hoodies for the whole family and remain cozy while being active in the new year.
Beauty and fragrance - 20% off
Give the gift of your favorite perfume or cologne this season by taking 20% off fragrances by Ariana Grande and Ralph Lauren among many others.
Super Deals (Nov. 26-27)
RayBan and Oakley sunglasses - 30% off
Men’s and women’s RayBan and Oakley sunglasses are offered at 30% off so that means you and your friends can start the holidays in style and do it for a discount.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat - $199.99
Control the thermostat from your phone and know that you won’t have to continue to adjust it throughout the day. The auto-schedule feature self programs after learning the temperatures you like.
ScentWorx Candles - $8
Fill your home with the fragrances of the season by purchasing 14.5-ounce candles by ScentWorx. From holiday cheer to gingerbread spice, there’s no shortage of varieties to choose from.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.