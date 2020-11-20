X

Woodruff Park’s festive public light display returns for second year

Woodruff Park is often a gathering spot in downtown Atlanta.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One year after Woodruff Park transformed into a winter wonderland, the twinkling lights display is making a come back.

For the second year in a row, PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park will bring holiday cheer to downtown Atlanta.

Debuting as a 3-month display in 2019, this year’s public light experience will only last for two months beginning Saturday, Dec. 5.

In addition to local artists, works from artists nationwide will be on display at the event, which is presented by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and curated by Dashboard.

“The second year of PRISM: Winter Lights will explore the theme of water and feature three light-based landmark sculptures installed on the park’s main lawn,” the event description reads. “Additionally, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta will pilot a projection mapping effort that showcases animated artwork by local artists on the park’s International Peace Fountain water wall.”

This exhibition is free and will be on display starting next month through Jan. 31, 2021.

Artists whose work will be featured include MaDora Frey, a cross-disciplinary artist, hailing from Georgia, Atlanta-based digital artist and illustrator NNEKKAA and Kris Pilcher, also an Atlanta artist.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Woodruff Park has reminded patrons they must maintain physical distance from anyone with whom they are not visiting. The park also encourages guests to adhere to the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined for park visits.

PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park

Dec. 5, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021

Woodruff Park

91 Peachtree St NW

Cost: Free

