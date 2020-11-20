Woodruff Park’s festive public light display returns for second year

This exhibition is free and will be on display starting next month through Jan. 31, 2021.

Artists whose work will be featured include MaDora Frey, a cross-disciplinary artist, hailing from Georgia, Atlanta-based digital artist and illustrator NNEKKAA and Kris Pilcher, also an Atlanta artist.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Woodruff Park has reminded patrons they must maintain physical distance from anyone with whom they are not visiting. The park also encourages guests to adhere to the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined for park visits.

PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park

Dec. 5, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021

Woodruff Park

91 Peachtree St NW

Cost: Free