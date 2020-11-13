Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 spotlights Black-owned businesses

This year has been unlike many others, but one thing that’s remained the same as years past is Oprah’s Favorite Things list.
The annual holiday gift guide focuses on Black-owned or Black-led businesses this year and has a wide variety of offerings fit for most anyone on your list.
“Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies,” Winfrey said at the top of her list on the “O, The Oprah Magazine” website.
While there are dozens of options on the list, a few, which can be purchased on Amazon.com, are outlined below. They include a variety of options from those for pet owners to homebodies and foodies.
This unisex loungewear features sweatshirt fleece and a rose gold zipper and grommets. While the majority of these jumpsuits from singer and businesswoman Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line are sold out on the official website, Oprah’s pick is still available in select sizes as of this writing. You can also check Amazon to see when it’ll become available.
Janice Davis and Ray Zies launched this Buffalo, Texas-based culinary company together. Their Peach Raspberry Habanero and Strawberry Jalapeno jams are available as a gift set for anyone who loves sweet heat. Buy it on Rockin JR Ranch’s website for 20% off with the code “OPRAH” or purchase it on Amazon when it’s back in stock.
Relax outdoors and enjoy vivid picture display on the outdoor smart TV from Samsung. Starting at $3,500 for the 55,″ this TV is also available for a 100-day risk-free trial. You can also purchase it from Amazon.
Choose from gold-filled, rose gold-filled or silver rings to gift to anyone who likes to keep their jewelry simple. The ornaments, which have been worn by Michelle Obama and Kate Hudson, are handmade in Los Angeles. Get it from Amazon here. You can save 10% on your first order by joining the ByChari mailing list, too.
Pet parents in your life may appreciate that you’ve thought about how to keep Spot cozy this winter with the gift of House Dogge hoodie. Available in “Grateful,” “Loved” or “Blessed,” this item can be purchased for 20% off with the code “OPRAH” from housedogge.com. Alternatively, you can buy it on Amazon for $60.
