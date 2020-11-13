Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 spotlights Black-owned businesses

This unisex loungewear features sweatshirt fleece and a rose gold zipper and grommets. While the majority of these jumpsuits from singer and businesswoman Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line are sold out on the official website, Oprah’s pick is still available in select sizes as of this writing. You can also check Amazon to see when it’ll become available.

Rockin JR Ranch Jams Gift Set

Janice Davis and Ray Zies launched this Buffalo, Texas-based culinary company together. Their Peach Raspberry Habanero and Strawberry Jalapeno jams are available as a gift set for anyone who loves sweet heat. Buy it on Rockin JR Ranch’s website for 20% off with the code “OPRAH” or purchase it on Amazon when it’s back in stock.

The Terrace TV

Relax outdoors and enjoy vivid picture display on the outdoor smart TV from Samsung. Starting at $3,500 for the 55,″ this TV is also available for a 100-day risk-free trial. You can also purchase it from Amazon.

Initial Rings

Choose from gold-filled, rose gold-filled or silver rings to gift to anyone who likes to keep their jewelry simple. The ornaments, which have been worn by Michelle Obama and Kate Hudson, are handmade in Los Angeles. Get it from Amazon here. You can save 10% on your first order by joining the ByChari mailing list, too.

House Dogge Hoodie

Pet parents in your life may appreciate that you’ve thought about how to keep Spot cozy this winter with the gift of House Dogge hoodie. Available in “Grateful,” “Loved” or “Blessed,” this item can be purchased for 20% off with the code “OPRAH” from housedogge.com. Alternatively, you can buy it on Amazon for $60.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.