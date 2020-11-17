Thanksgiving 2020: What stores are open, closed this year?

Among the stores that won’t welcome customers in their stores on turkey day are big-box retailers such as The Home Depot and Best Buy and grocery stores such as Publix and Costco.

“Following our long-standing tradition, all Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year so that our associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones, knowing you have access to our deals all season long,” Atlanta-based The Home Depot said in a September news release.