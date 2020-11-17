Thanksgiving 2020: What stores are open, closed this year?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers won’t be open on Thanksgiving this year. While Target and Walmart had already announced this summer that they would be closed on the holiday, other stores have only revealed their plans more recently.
Among the stores that won’t welcome customers in their stores on turkey day are big-box retailers such as The Home Depot and Best Buy and grocery stores such as Publix and Costco.
“Following our long-standing tradition, all Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year so that our associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones, knowing you have access to our deals all season long,” Atlanta-based The Home Depot said in a September news release.
Still, not every retailer will be closed on Nov. 26. Some stores, including Big Lots, will be open so customers can visit and resume (or begin) holiday shopping with masks on and social distancing in practice.
With that in mind, read the list of stores planning on shuttering for the holiday and which ones will remain open.
Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Bath and Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- GameStop
- J.C. Penney
- The Home Depot
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Ulta
- Simon Property Group (includes Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills, Mall of Georgia, Town Center at Cobb, Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets)
- Target
- Walmart
Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day
TheBlackFriday.com reports the following stores will be open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check with your local shops for specific holiday hours.
- Big Lots
- Build-a-Bear
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- Kroger
- New York and Company
- Sears
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Walgreens