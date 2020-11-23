Best Buy’s newest round of Black Friday deals coming this week

Best Buy launched its Black Friday deals back in October and now the consumer electronics company is preparing to release new offerings this Thursday and Saturday.
The store won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip your holiday shopping.
After you’ve had your fill of turkey and the abundance of side dishes Thanksgiving offers, jump online and scour Best Buy’s website for deals on earbuds, laptops and kitchen appliances, to name a few.
Deals starting Thursday, Nov. 26
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - $199.99
Get the most out of holiday baking this season with $300 off KitchenAid’s stand mixer. Bake up to 9 dozen cookies in one batch or skip the sweets and use the 10 speeds to knead and ingredients in a hurry.
JLab Audio - Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Earbuds - $49.99
Shut the world away with these noise-canceling earbuds that offer over 48 hours of playtime. They also come with two charging options: wireless and USB charging case.
GoPro - HERO9 Black 5K and 20 MP Streaming Action Camera - $399.99
High-quality photos and videos are at your fingertips with this new GoPro model for $50 off.
Deals starting Saturday, Nov. 28
Bowflex - BXT116 Treadmill - $999.99
Begin 2021 knowing you scored a deal on this treadmill to help keep you fit for the new year. Save $1,400 and begin using the nine workout programs to kick your exercise into gear.
Samsung - Galaxy A21 32GB (Unlocked) - $199.99
Looking to upgrade your phone? Buy the new Samsung Galaxy and save $50, with the option to save another $50 with activation today. The device has a long-lasting battery and a 6.5-inch display perfect for keeping in touch for virtual gatherings.
Keurig - K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker - $199.99
Bring the coffee shop to your home and take $100 off of this single-serve Keurig. It includes a milk frothing component to create expert-level cappuccinos and lattes in your kitchen.
Garmin - Fēnix 5X Plus Sapphire Smartwatch - $399.99
Take $200 off of this Garmin smartwatch, which includes mapping, GPS and a pulse oximeter. The rechargeable battery supplies up to 13 hours of music and GPS, too.
For more Best Buy Black Friday deals, see the ad here.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.