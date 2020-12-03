X

‘The Office’ and everything else leaving Netflix in December

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

We’re only three days into December and already, several titles have exited Netflix.

If you missed your chance to catch the 2001 rom-com “Heartbreakers,” it’s too late as the Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt-led flick is already off the platform.

For those who want to binge-watch the NBC hit sitcom “The Office” for the 100th time, they’ll have to hurry up and do so before the comedy moves to its new home on the network’s new streaming app, Peacock. The same will be happening with “The West Wing” once the legal drama ends its tenure on the streaming giant and moves to HBO Max.

On the movie front, get ready to say goodbye to 2005′s “Pride & Prejudice,” “The Grinch” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

See below for a full list of titles that will leave Netflix by the end of the month.

Dec. 1

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

Dec. 4

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dec. 5

The Rum Diary

Dec. 6

The Secret

Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Dec. 17

Ip Man 3

Dec. 20

The Little Hours

Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Dec. 27

Fifty

Dec. 28

Lawless

Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

