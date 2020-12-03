‘The Office’ and everything else leaving Netflix in December

We’re only three days into December and already, several titles have exited Netflix.
If you missed your chance to catch the 2001 rom-com “Heartbreakers,” it’s too late as the Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt-led flick is already off the platform.
For those who want to binge-watch the NBC hit sitcom “The Office” for the 100th time, they’ll have to hurry up and do so before the comedy moves to its new home on the network’s new streaming app, Peacock. The same will be happening with “The West Wing” once the legal drama ends its tenure on the streaming giant and moves to HBO Max.
On the movie front, get ready to say goodbye to 2005′s “Pride & Prejudice,” “The Grinch” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy.
See below for a full list of titles that will leave Netflix by the end of the month.
Dec. 1
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
Dec. 4
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Dec. 5
The Rum Diary
Dec. 6
The Secret
Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Dec. 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Dec. 17
Ip Man 3
Dec. 20
The Little Hours
Dec. 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Dec. 27
Fifty
Dec. 28
Lawless
Dec. 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches