‘The Office’ and everything else leaving Netflix in December

If you missed your chance to catch the 2001 rom-com “Heartbreakers,” it’s too late as the Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt-led flick is already off the platform.

For those who want to binge-watch the NBC hit sitcom “The Office” for the 100th time, they’ll have to hurry up and do so before the comedy moves to its new home on the network’s new streaming app, Peacock. The same will be happening with “The West Wing” once the legal drama ends its tenure on the streaming giant and moves to HBO Max.