Netflix makes some content available without a subscription

If you’ve been on the fence about whether to get a Netflix subscription, the streaming service is about to push you off.
“Netflix is offering limited free access to several original series and movies, including (Atlanta-filmed) Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Élite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie.” Gadgets 360 reported.
Although you can watch an entire move with no subscription, only the first episode of the first season of the television shows will be available. Netflix is counting on you getting hooked.
“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” Netflix told Gadgets 360.
The free access is available at netflix.com/watch-free. The bad news for some, however, is the service won’t work on all devices. A Netflix help page says only browsers on Windows PCs or Macs, and Android devices are supported. Other platforms — iOS, smart TVs, or Fire Stick — and incognito mode are not.