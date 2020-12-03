X

What to watch on Netflix: Here’s what’s coming in December 2020

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As the final month of 2020 continues, there are dozens of new movies and shows coming to Netflix.

While popular films including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “50 First Dates” and “Why Did I Get Married?” began streaming Dec. 1, Netflix also has new original films and series debuting.

They include the newest season of the adult animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” “Selena: The Series” about the late Tejano music star and the musical comedy “The Prom.”

See below for a full list of what you can watch on Netflix this month.

Dec. 1

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Angela’s Christmas Wish - Netflix Film

Angels and Demons

Are You the One: Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

The Holiday Movies That Made Us - Netflix Original

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show - Netflix Comedy Special

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds - Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic - Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce - Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical - Netflix Comedy Special

Dec. 3

Break — Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natel Que Vem) — Netflix Film

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting— Netflix Film

MANK — Netflix Film

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Selena: The Series — Netflix Original

Dec. 5

Detention — Netflix Original

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family

Dec. 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads the Movie

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem - Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City - Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure - Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers - Netflix Family

Triple 9

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film

The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family

Canvas — Netflix Film

Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original

The Prom — Netflix Film

Dec. 14

A California Christmas — Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

The Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 —Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Original

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

Run On — Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original

Dec. 17

Braven

Dec. 18

Guest House

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film

Sweet Home — Netflix Original

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum

Dec. 21

The Con is On

Dec. 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a (Expletive) — Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film

Dec. 25

Bridgerton — Netflix Original

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

DNA — Netflix Film

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone — Netflix Family

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film

Rango

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original

Equinox — Netflix Original

Transformers: War For Cyberton Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original

