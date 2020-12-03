What to watch on Netflix: Here’s what’s coming in December 2020

As the final month of 2020 continues, there are dozens of new movies and shows coming to Netflix.
While popular films including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “50 First Dates” and “Why Did I Get Married?” began streaming Dec. 1, Netflix also has new original films and series debuting.
They include the newest season of the adult animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” “Selena: The Series” about the late Tejano music star and the musical comedy “The Prom.”
See below for a full list of what you can watch on Netflix this month.
Dec. 1
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Angela’s Christmas Wish - Netflix Film
Angels and Demons
Are You the One: Seasons 1-2
Chef
The Da Vinci Code
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gray
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders
The Holiday Movies That Made Us - Netflix Original
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Monster House
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show - Netflix Comedy Special
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds - Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic - Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce - Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical - Netflix Comedy Special
Dec. 3
Break — Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natel Que Vem) — Netflix Film
Dec. 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting— Netflix Film
MANK — Netflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Selena: The Series — Netflix Original
Dec. 5
Detention — Netflix Original
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family
Dec. 7
Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8
Bobbleheads the Movie
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem - Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City - Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure - Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers - Netflix Family
Triple 9
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film
The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 10
Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family
Canvas — Netflix Film
Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original
The Prom — Netflix Film
Dec. 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
The Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 —Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Original
Nocturnal Animals
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
Dec. 17
Braven
Dec. 18
Guest House
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film
Sweet Home — Netflix Original
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum
Dec. 21
The Con is On
Dec. 22
After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a (Expletive) — Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film
Dec. 25
Bridgerton — Netflix Original
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
DNA — Netflix Film
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone — Netflix Family
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28
Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film
Rango
Dec. 29
Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30
Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original
Equinox — Netflix Original
Transformers: War For Cyberton Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
Dec. 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original