The surprising place you can get the best chicken fingers in Georgia

In Georgia, you won’t find the best chicken tenders in a chicken spot, however. Eat This, Not That says the best ones are actually in a Savannah pizza joint.

Spanky’s Pizza Galley & Saloon is near the Savannah River and it’s here that Georgians can consume the top tenders the state has to offer.

While it may seem surprising at first based on the name, visit the website and you’ll discover that Spanky’s proclaims it’s home of the original chicken tender.

The story goes that Alben Yarbroug was adamant about including a chicken sandwich on the menu. However, the chicken was bigger than the bun. Yarbroug trimmed the edges off so that the chicken could fit. Then, he took the trimmings and tossed them in a seasoned breading before frying. The results were Spanky’s Original Chicken Fingers.

“Whatever you believe about the origin of the chicken finger, you should travel down South and sample this version,” Eat This, Not That said. “Not only can you have a view of the river and River Street’s famous bacchanalia while you eat, you can get a basket of fingers, spuds, and a pickle served with the best honey sauce this writer has ever tried. Visitors and locals are addicted and the Home of the Original Chicken Finger is certainly worth the trip.”